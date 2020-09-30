Golfer’s ace helps him set course record with his guardian angel guiding the way

Regional News

FARGO, N.D. (WDAY) — The Fargo Country Club holds a special place in Dave Schultz’s heart.

“I learned the game here, I started playing golf at 7 years old. I refer to this as the big course when I was a little kid because I just grew up on the par three. I won the North Dakota Open in 2006 and it’s just a very special place to me,” said Schultz.

Dave is more than just a regular on the links. He’s played this 18-hole course thousands of times, but last Saturday’s round was different.

“It’s kind of unexplainable almost, I mean it’s really special,” said Schultz.

It was a moment that almost didn’t happen for the Fargo native.

“The round was actually my second round of the day. I played in the morning with some buddies from Maple River. I closed the morning round with a 30 on the back nine so I was feeling really good. Then we teed off at 3:30 in the afternoon and I birdied six of the first seven holes, we looked at each other and it was like OK something is kind of brewing here,” Schultz said. “We got done with nine holes, it was cold and it was raining, if I hadn’t shot 30 we would have probably would have been done and watching college football. But the guys looked at me and said we’ve got to keep playing and went on to the back nine.”

Not only did Schultz set the Fargo Country Club course record with a 62, but he also hit his fifth ever hole-in-one on the par-3 12th hole. That’s the same spot Schultz recorded his first hole-in-one when he was just 12 years old.

“Just based on score getting off to the hot start made you think that something special was brewing. But then the hole-in-one 12 and I instantly went back to thinking about my dad, and the fact that I had my first hole-in-one with him on number 12. I got a little choked up and had it bring it back and stay focused on the golf,” said Schultz.

Ed Schultz, a national media personality, passed away two years ago.

“It’s one of those moments where you’d want to be able to share it with that person in person,” said Schultz.

Ed may not have witnessed his son’s historic round first hand, but did have the best seat in the house.

“There’s a rainbow in that moment and I’m like alright, he’s watching,” said Schultz.

After a soggy day on the greens, the skies cleared for the final hole, just in time for Dave to know his best friend was there to share that moment with him. .

“It was pretty cool, I mean we were all looking at it as we were walking our way up 18 and you look back and you saw it and I was like there is something special going on here and we have to take a picture of it and I’m glad we did,” said friend Nick Lakoduk.

“It’s as close as I could feel like he was there with me. When I got to 18 and was on the fairway I turned around and there was a rainbow there. I actually kind of laughed to myself and just said, you know what Dad, you’re such a show off,” Schultz said.

