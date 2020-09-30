Phoenix teacher resigns due to district’s coronavirus protocols

Regional News

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — A Phoenix teacher is speaking out after quitting his job. He said it’s because of how the district is handling COVID-19.

“What the district pretty much told me was, I could teach as is with the regulations or I could resign, I chose the latter and resigned,” said Ruben Miranda.

Miranda was a music teacher at Deer Valley’s Constitution Elementary School and quit his job because of COVID concerns. He says it’s because he saw too many kids every day.

“If I was still in my position, I don’t know what I would have done,” said Miranda. “I would have lived in fear every day.”

The district’s policy is to try to have six feet of physical distance, at least three feet apart. Miranda sent an email to district officials, asking if they could have a hybrid model to allow fewer students in class, but he said his request was turned down.

“I had raised concerns,” said Miranda. “I tried to work with the principal and my district, but there was no meeting me halfway.” He also wanted to use a thermometer on kids, trying to catch symptoms at the door, but the district’s website said temperature checks are not a valid predictor of COVID-19.

Deer Valley Unified School District sent us the following statement:

“Over the past several months, DVUSD has worked with public health experts to create an On-Campus Operational Safety Plan using the best guidance available to keep students and staff safe. This comprehensive plan includes the Maricopa County Department of Public Health recommendations and other state and national public health agencies, including bus riding, social distancing, mask-wearing, disinfecting/sanitizing, and indoor air quality. This plan was posted several weeks ago and shared with our community.”

