Robert Morris University investigating after person shouts ‘racist insults’ during virtual Saudi National Day celebration

Moon Township, PA (KDKA) — Robert Morris University says it is investigating after “racist insults” were shouted during a virtual Saudi National Day celebration.

In an email to students, faculty and staff, Vice President of Student Life John Michalenko said the incident happened Sept. 25 during the event via Google Meet.

“As President (Chris) Howard began his remarks, someone attending under an apparent pseudonym shouted racist insults before the event organizers were able to expel them from the event,” Michalenko said in the email.

Robert Morris says the event is being investigated by the Information Technology and Information Security staff. The incident was also reported to Google, the university says.

“It is not clear whom this vile conduct was directed, but it does not matter: It is in direct conflict with RMU’s core values and the spirit of mutual respect, dignity, and inclusivity that we work to instill on campus,” Michalenko said.

