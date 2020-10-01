2 charged in murder of woman in front of her mother and children following fender bender

Regional News

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — Venita McBee says her and her daughter were getting ready for a party minutes before her life was taken.

“It just happened out of the blue,” said McBee.

Officers found Victoria McBee, 34, in the middle of the 4400 block of Lexington just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said McBee’s family member got into a fender bender with a stranger. While she was trying to de-escalate an argument between the two, police allege 23-year-old Deion Whalen approached with a riffle and shot McBee in the eye, killing her in front of her mother and two kids.

Police first charged Derrell Moore, 22, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the incident. Several cars nearby were also struck by bullets.

Then, on Oct. 1, police announced that Whalen had been arrested and charged with murder first and armed criminal action.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer took to Twitter to call out the city’s gun problem, showing more than 20 spent shells casings found in her South City neighborhood.

“Finding a large pile of them is certainly alarming, beyond what I normally see,” said Spencer.

Mayor Lyda Krewson, whose husband died from gun violence, said she understands the frustration. She said while the city has several initiatives in place they’re hoping to see strides over time.

So far, 206 homicides have occurred in St. Louis City in 2020, making it the deadliest year since 2017.

Krewson said this year is unique in that they’re dealing with the typical factors that lead to crime, while also contending with stressors from the pandemic.

“So all of this combined to make just a volatile and a very violent situation,” Krewson said.

McBees’s family told News 4 she did not have life insurance so they have set up a fund to help with funeral expenses. You can make donations to the Victoria McBee account at any Great Southern Bank branch.

