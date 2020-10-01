Hospital and nursing home visitation to start again after Alabama updates Safer at Home order

Regional News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — Hospitals and long-term care facilities will now be allowed to welcome visitors after Gov. Kay Ivey amended her Safer at Home order.

The ban has been in place more than six months.

The change will make it easier for families to see their loved ones in person, one at a time.

For some it cannot come soon enough.

Over the last four days John Johnson has been in the hospital at Springhill Medical Center dealing with cancer.

“He was told by his oncologist that has treated him for the last 5 years that his time is short,” said Kristin Nolan, Johnson’s daughter.

His family has been fighting for days to get Johnson’s wife, who is also his caretaker, inside to see him.

“He would call the first couple of days and be upset that his wife couldn’t be there, just to be there to listen to the doctors,” Nolan said. “To hear it with him, to go through it with him as she has this whole time.”

On Wednesday, Ivey paved the way for indoor visitation to start again at hospitals and nursing homes.

“I’m just happy just for her to go in,” Nolan said. “When I heard about the governor’s order you just don’t know the relief.”

Nursing homes in the state will follow strict protocols to keep residents safe during indoor visits. Hand sanitizer will be used constantly, a mask will be mandatory along with social distancing.

“We know how much having family, friends, volunteers coming in that nursing home and visiting we know how much that does for the quality of life,” said John Matson with the Alabama Nursing Home Association. “So, we’re very glad we can take the first step on the road to resuming normal indoor visitation.”

To protect nursing home residents, guidelines say there will be no indoor visits if the county the home is in has a positivity rate greater than 10% or if there is a COVID-19 case at the facility in the last 14 days.

“Every nursing home is unique just like the people it serves and the community it serves so you will have differences as you go from nursing home to nursing home,” Matson said. “One may require testing onsite, one may require that you bring proof of a test, one may not require testing.”

