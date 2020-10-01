Police: Driver arrested after hitting and killing man in road rage incident

Regional News

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — Mesa police have arrested a man connected to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mesa in January.

On Jan. 11, officers responded to a hit-and run crash near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue. The victims told police they were traveling in a vehicle when a road rage incident occurred and one of them was purposely run over.

The investigation indicated 32-year-old Frank Lawrence was driving a white truck when he drifted into the victim’s lane and began to drive erratically.

The driver was able to get to a nearby apartment complex where Lawrence confronted her while she was still in the car, police said.

Lawrence reportedly punched the woman and 22-year-old James Ackerman Jr. left the vehicle to record the suspect’s license plate numbers.

As Ackerman ran into the roadway to get the license plate, Lawrence sped away, but abruptly did a u-turn and struck the victim with his vehicle, police said.

Ackerman was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Lawrence was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

