Rally held for ‘justice’ for 12-year-old allegedly starved, neglected, and abused

LEBANON COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A rally is being held outside the Lebanon County courthouse to call for ‘Justice for Maxwell.’

The Lebanon County Detective Bureau charged Scott Schollenberger and Kimberly Maurer with Criminal Homicide, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Homicide, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Conspiracy to Commit Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police said it is alleged the couple starved, neglected, abused, and ultimately killed their twelve-year-old son, Maxwell Schollenberger. The couple was taken into custody September 11.

Police said on May 26, 2020, Annville Township Police Department (ATPD) officers responded to 30 South White Oak Street, Annville Township, Lebanon County for the report of a 12-year-old who had died in his bedroom. Police officers who responded to the scene immediately requested assistance with the investigation from the Lebanon County Detective Bureau due to what investigators called ‘the horrific conditions’ they discovered inside the home.

Demonstrators began to gather starting at 11 a.m. at the Lebanon County Courthouse on 400 S 8th St.

Police said the 12-year-old was found dead, naked inside his bedroom. They said the bedroom was covered in feces as there was no bathroom. Police said the boy was also not able to escape his room as the door had self-installed eyelet hooks on the door frame and the windows were competely restricted by shutters so no one could see in or out.

Investigators said the boy appeared severely underweight and an autopsy found atrophied limbs and weakened bones consistent with starvation. Investigators said the autopsy also found hemorrhaging and internal bleeding with the final cause of death ruled as a result of blunt force trauma complicated by starvation and malnutrition.

Investigators said Scott Schollenberger is Max Schollenberger’s biological father and Kimberly Maurer was engaged to Scott. They said Kimberly Maurer acted as the victim’s mother for the past decade. Investigators said the cuple has biological children together and the same children lived in the home with the victim. However, investigators said the other children were healthy and cared for.

When interviewed, investigators said the other children described the stench coming from Max Schollenberger’s bedroom and how the couple refused to let the child out of his bedroom. Investiagtors said one child specifically remembered the couple would enter the victims room and Max Schollenberger would scream and cry. They said the child also remembered the couple discussing bruises on the victim’s body.

“Today marks the first step in the long path of justice for this little boy. Max Schollenberger existed – I will not call this living – in a state of perpetual suffering; he existed in the most egregious and foul of conditions. He remained starved, locked away, and isolated until his killing. This child never looked forward to his first day of school, blew out candles on a birthday cake, or experienced the unconditional love of family. Max Schollenberger died in soiled sheets, covered in his own feces,” said District Attorney Hess Graf. “

Murders such as these are haunting, both for the community and for the law enforcement involved. I want to commend our Detective Bureau and the Annville Township Police for their thorough and detailed investigation. Our Office will always fight for vulnerable, defenseless victims. The utter despair that was Max Schollenberger’s life begs for justice for his death.”

