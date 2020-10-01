Teen turns grief of losing friend to suicide into inspiration to help others

Regional News

MICHIGAN, USA (WNEM) — At just 16-years-old TK Thomas of Flint has a lot on his plate.

“I am a National Honors Society member, I am the president of the NHS chapter of my school, I am the graphic designer of the fine arts department of my school,” he said.

And he has hopes of becoming a psychologist one day

“All of my friends call me their personal therapist,” Thomas said.

But before he reaches that goal, he’s in the middle of working on this one. A mental health app called 100 Percent Truth.

“The app is to help young adults and older adults also with anxiety, depression or any suicidal thoughts they may have,” He said.

The 16-year-old was inspired to create the app after losing a close friend to suicide

“I just felt like wow to be at a young age to even be thinking about that he was 15 years old,” Thomas said.

He took his idea to Youth Quest an after-school program and entered their pitch competition.

“Just the level of confidence that he had and his ability to speak publicly in front of a lot of people,” said Youth Quest director Nefertari Jones.

He won. But he didn’t stop there. Entering a county-wide youth entrepreneur completion with an inspiring video.

It was another win for Thomas, he was awarded a $500 prize for his app to help others and remind them of this.

“You are enough if noone told you today you are enough,” he said.

