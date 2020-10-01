Thousands of recovered COVID-19 patients suffering side effects weeks later

Regional News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPMT) — Each day, the State Department of Health releases the percentage of Pennsylvanians who are considered “recovered” from COVID-19, but Dr. Rachel Levine said some of these people are still dealing with long-term effects of the virus.

These folks have been deemed “Covid-19 Long-Haulers.”

“People who may be considered “recovered” in that they had the virus at least several weeks ago, but they are still dealing with its lingering effects on their body,” Dr. Levine said.

There are hundreds of thousands of Americans who fall into that category. Dr. Levine points to a CDC report, released this summer, on individuals who had the virus, and what their health was like after.

She says it showed 35% of people surveyed who had the virus said they did not return to their usual state of health. Among people 18-24 years old, who had no chronic medical conditions, 20% said they also had not returned to their usual state of health 14-21 days after testing positive.

“Symptoms lasting for several weeks and disability have been common in adults with severe COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said. “But this data and report gives a glimpse into how significant the illness is for those who were younger and previously healthy.”

And while experts are still learning more about the lasting impacts of COVID-19, Dr. Levine said the thought of losing health care access is terrifying for those with pre-existing conditions.

“Imagine not being able to get health insurance because you tested positive COVID-19,” Dr. Levin said. “And that’s why I stand in support of Governor Wolf and all he has done to ensure health care access and its availability to all Pennsylvanians.”

