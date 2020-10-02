After 26 years with Lancaster Police, Chief Jarrad Berkihiser is retiring

Regional News

LANCASTER, PA (WPMT ) — A sudden announcement out of Lancaster Friday afternoon: After 26 years with Lancaster Bureau of Police, Chief Jarrad Berkihiser is retiring.

Mayor Danene Sorace made the announcement Friday inside City Hall. Members of the press and members of the Mayor’s administration attended; however, the Chief was nowhere to be found. Mayor Sorace did not take questions, and it was a very brief announcement considering the chief’s lengthy career.

Chief Berkihiser lives in Millersville; he started as a patrol officer and rose to the rank of captain. Berkihiser worked with each division within the bureau and on the Lancaster County’s Special Emergency Response Team or SERT. The Chief also worked with the violent crime unit where he investigated homicides. He has been an advocate for mental health resources for the department, sharing his struggles with PTSD because of the nature of those investigations.

Berkihiser was named Acting Chief in 2017, responsible for directing all police functions for the city.

During the press conference, another reporter asked if the chief’s retirement is voluntary or not; the Mayor said ‘thank you’ and walked out of the room.

FOX43 just sat down with the chief last month to talk about an officer-involved shooting in the city that is still under investigation by the District Attorney. We also spoke about what it’s like to be a police officer these days. He did not mention retirement. A spokesperson for the city says there will likely be more events commemorating his retirement in the coming weeks.

