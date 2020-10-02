Albany, GA teenager Haven Brady Jr. set to make pro boxing debut

Regional News

ALBANY, GA (Albany Herald ) — After finishing high school and initial college work on a dual track this year, Haven Brady Jr. is working on another combination as he pursues success in the sweet science while studying biological science.

The 18-year-old Westover High School graduate, who will make his pro boxing debut on Saturday at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, started studies at Clark Atlanta University this fall.

As an amateur, Brady had 70 fights, winning 60, of which half were knockouts. He recently signed a multiyear promotional deal with Top Rank Boxing.

“I feel good,” Brady, who will debut in the featherweight division in a four-round bout, said during a telephone interview. “It’s all been a journey for me, something I’ve always wanted to do. I get to showcase my skills.”

Brady, known as “The Hitman,” was always into athletics, but eventually found that his talent lay in boxing.

“I was an athlete since I was young,” he said. “I played football; I played basketball. I wasn’t growing in football and basketball. I was always small. I wanted to try something else.”

But there is more to Brady than pounding opponents in the ring. He completed his associate’s degree in business management at Albany Technical College while in high school, maintaining a 3.5 grade-point average.

“School is (important),” he said. “You can never have too much knowledge. I wanted to do something different, so I can have academics as well as boxing. (Eventually) I’m going to go boxing full-time.”

Mixing training at Soul City Boxing in Toledo, Ohio, and college in Atlanta are goals Brady said he has the will to accomplish.

“You find time” for studying, he said. “It’s a journey. I always find time — after I’m done training, on weekends.”

Brady, who is scheduled to fight at 7:30 p.m. EST, encouraged Albany residents to watch on ESPN+ and to follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

As part of a pact with his father, Brady is using his profile to help young people. He also has noticed the increase in violence that has hit the city in recent months.

“When I’m at home, I try to help kids around the gym, around the community,” he said. “You don’t have to solve things that way, through violence.

“My family has been a great support system for me, from my rise through amateur to going pro.”

There also are options open through education for young people, he said.

Brady’s father, Haven Brady Sr., said that he insisted his son give back to the community and encouraged him to take a different path than was the case with himself.

“For me, coming from being arrested and getting in trouble, I wanted better for him,” the older Brady said. “I’m proud of him because I saw the blood, sweat and tears he put into boxing.

“One of the goals we set for him was to get him to be the best he could in school and boxing. I told him when you get to a certain level, you’ve got to help at-risk kids, because I was one of them.”

As a parent, Haven Brady Sr. said he is concerned when Brady Jr. is in the ring, but he tries not to worry.

“I don’t get upset because I know he’s in condition and it’s in God’s hands,” the elder Brady said.

