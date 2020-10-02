Fort Smith K-9 Ringo set to retire

Regional News

Fort Smith, AR (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department made a bittersweet announcement Thursday (Oct. 1) that beloved colleague and fellow Officer K-9 Ringo will be retiring from service.

K-9 Ringo is 9 years old and began his service to the community under now Sgt. Keith Shelby in 2014.

As a veteran of the growing Fort Smith K9 Unit, Ringo has aided in numerous arrests and seizures that have made the streets of Fort Smith safer, according to Aric Mitchell with FSPD.

K-9 Ringo and Sgt. Shelby have also been active in community events and demonstrations.

These opportunities to interact with the public were “one of our favorite assignments,” Sgt. Shelby said. “We have had the honor to meet so many in the community who all love the K-9s and their handlers. I believe a K-9 team is one of the best assets of the Department for both drug interdiction and community involvement.”

K-9 Ringo will continue to live with Sgt. Shelby in his retirement.

“We congratulate him on a job well done and wish him many more years of well-deserved rest and relaxation with Sgt. Shelby and his family,” Mitchell said.

