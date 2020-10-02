Hawaiian Airlines begins massive layoffs, cutting staff by nearly one third

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Hawaii (KITV) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect businesses around the state, one airline has announced they will be reducing their staff by about one third.

Thursday, Hawaiian Airlines began laying off 2,501 people from their current total of 7,447 employees.

Union workers affected by the layoffs come from the following locations:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Hilo Airport

Kahului Airport

Kailua-Kona Airport

Lihue Airport

Corporate Headquarters in Honolulu

Hawaiian Airlines says air travel is down by more than 90% compared to last year, and that even as the state plans to begin pre-travel testing options to avoid quarantine, it is still necessary to cut their workforce and labor expenses.

“We continue to advocate for a clean six-month PSP extension to give passenger demand an opportunity to recover from historic lows and ensure our employees remain prepared to increase our operations to support an economic recovery,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.