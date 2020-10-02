Man finds ring lost for 20 years, returns it to owner

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV KSMO) — Once you’ve lost something for a few years, people tend to give up on never finding it again.

That’s what a Lee’s Summit graduate thought about his class ring after 20 years. However, one man searching to reconnect people is delivering memories back to that high school graduate decades later.

Before work, Les Postlewait puts on a smile and stops by a local park for a few hours.

He’s not walking the trails or hitting the skate park. He’s searching.

Not for anything in particular, just whatever he can find.

“Every once in a while, you get lucky,” he said.

Postlewait admits he hasn’t found much of anything under the surface the last few years. Pennies and pieces of cans mostly. But then he found a needle in a haystack. Or rather, a jewel in the ground.

“That’s the first one I’ve found. I thought, ‘Oh, I found a class ring,’ and then I saw it has ‘JR’ on the side of it,” Postlewait recalled.

The registrars at Lee’s Summit High school looked back 21 years to find JR Forasteros from the class of 1999.

JR and some friends went to play sand volleyball three months after he got his ring. It’s been lost ever since.

“To get something back that you never thought you’d see again, even though the thing itself is kind of a trinket, is a beautiful thing because it brings back all of those emotions and experiences,” Forasteros said.

He said he was skeptical at first. He said, “In my head I was thinking, “OK, this is going to be some kind of a scam where he’s going to say, ‘Give me 100 bucks and I’ll give it back.’”

All Postlewait wanted in return was an address, though.

As it turns out, out Forasteros isn’t great with rings. Losing his wedding ring in the Pacific was the last straw.

“I got a tattoo,” he said. “It’s pretty permanent. If I lose this, it means I lost a whole finger.”

He could always call Postlewait. After all, he’s pretty good at finding things.

A week before he found Forasteros’s class ring, he dug up a Masonic ring he thinks belongs to someone at least 100 years old by now.

“Is it anything super important?” Forasteros said. “No. At the end of the day, it’s just a piece of metal in a circle, right?”

However, Forasteros did say it’s the memories attached to the long-forgotten rings that make the reunion that much sweeter.

Postlewait hasn’t been able to find the owner of the Masonic ring, yet. He said it has the name “N.T. Allen” on the ring and he’s hoping to return that ring to its owner or their family, too.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.