Police foot patrols begin to help local businesses

Salinas police are bringing back an old school form of community policing: foot patrols.

“Build relationships with merchants, interact with them, as well as customers along the way so this is a pretty basic concept that goes back almost 100 years,” said Salinas police chief Adele Frese.

The foot patrols are dedicated to patrolling two business districts one between East Alisal and Market streets known as the Salinas United Business Association, and Oldtown Salinas.

“I would 100 percent agree with the police presence being a very important and valuable situation down here,” said Justin Saunders, owner of Dubbers Oldtown Bar & Grill.

The officers stroll sidewalks chatting up business owners and customers hearing from them first hand some of the problems plaguing their communities.

“As soon as we hear about the problem, we start networking with the other organizations in the area and we take care of the issue. And it’s been very positive,” said officer Lino Sanchez.

Chief Frese said the two business districts were chosen because her department received a lot of complaints regarding panhandling, theft, robberies and customers being harassed.

Officers said they’ve also received complaints about drug dealing, graffiti and overflowing trash bins.

“And oftentimes it’s just us passing on the information and then doing the follow through so that builds a relationship with the officer and the business owner because, you know, now they’re saying, OK, well, they’re really helping us because they see the change,” said officer Raul Rosales.

Chief Frese says increased staffing levels allowed her to bring back the decades-old style of community policing. The chief emphasized it’s a pilot program that will be evaluated after three months.

“I’ll have more assurance and confidence that we can continue this program indefinitely. By the looks of it, that will be the case,” the chief said.

Officers Sanchez and Rosales said it’s about building relationships and trust with the community so police can do their part to combat crime.

And businesses say they’re seeing a difference.

“Yeah, I have. Yeah, there’s definitely more of a reluctance for the troublemakers to come into this area… and having a couple of guys walking a beat around here has been really helpful. We definitely noticed the difference,” said Saunders.

