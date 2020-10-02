Police: Wanted man found sleeping in stolen Mercedes rammed police vehicle, hit building in Tigard

Regional News

TIGARD, OR (KPTV ) — A wanted man was found sleeping in a stolen Mercedes in Tigard, according to police.

Officers found Huy Le, 42, of Beaverton, in front of a shopping center on the 11900 block of Southwest Pacific Highway at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Le had an active warrant out of Washington County on charges of eluding a police officer, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. Investigators said he had escaped arrest on previous occasions by driving away from law enforcement at high rates of speed in stolen vehicles.

On Thursday morning, police said Le was asleep in a stolen Mercedes. When he woke up, officers and deputies said Le was “uncooperative.”

Le drove the stolen car onto the sidewalk in front of a deli, rammed a police vehicle and then struck the building, according to officers.

There were no reports of injuries from police.

Le was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and attempted second-degree assault.

