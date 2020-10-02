Sheriff: Caregiver arrested for stealing from elderly victim

Regional News

Shreveport, LA (KTBS) — A woman who worked as a sitter for the elderly has been arrested on related charges, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release.

Conchetta Law, 44, of Longview, Texas, was arrested on charges of forgery and exploitation of the infirmed for stealing $8,900 from the woman she cared for. The victim was 92.

Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Jeremy Edward said between October 2019 and May, while employed as a caregiver in Shreveport, Law stole and forged checks from the victim’s bank account to pay her own rent, utilities, insurance and car note.

Edward obtained an arrest warrant for Law, who was located in Longview and taken into custody. She was extradited to Caddo Parish and booked into Caddo Correctional Center Thursday.

