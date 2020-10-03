Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Horticulture Club offers classes for public

Regional News

TIFTON, GA (Albany Herald ) — Community members can take advantage of two classes being offered by the Horticulture Club at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on air plants on Oct. 15 and succulents on Oct. 22.

Horticulture Club President Morgan Fritze said tickets are available for each class on the ABAC Horticulture Club’s Facebook page. The cost is $20 per person for the air plant care and design class and $15 per person for the succulents’ class.

“The air plant care and design class will include all materials for participants to create their own design, which they can take home with them,” Fritze said. “Attendees at the succulents’ class will learn how to care for succulents and create arrangements for their home.”

Frank Flanders, Professor of Agricultural Education at ABAC, will lead participants with a presentation and an interactive demonstration of the proper way to care for and create air plants and succulent designs. Horticulture Club members will then assist all attendees in selecting materials and creating designs.

Both classes will be held in the Chambliss Building. ABAC requires face coverings and social distancing. For more information on the classes, interested persons can contact Fritze at (407) 212-1037.

