Cruise for a Cause ATL continues to demand justice for Breonna Taylor

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL ) — Protesters made sure to make noise through the streets of Atlanta as they honked their horns demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

Each of them said the verdict and late release of court recordings in the case were an insult to the movement.

“We need to push for something that can suffice for her life, or come close to it,” said Cruise for a Cause ATL organizer Perri Simone. Simone said what the community requires is transparency from the judicial system.

“They hide stuff from us and it’s shielded, and it’s like we’re supposed to be a country, one liberty and justice for all but that’s not the case because it’s not a transparent system,” added Simone.

On Friday the court finally released almost 15 hours of court recordings including interviews with witnesses and audio from 911 calls; but only after a juror filed a motion asking that the judge unseal the transcript and records related to Taylor’s death.

Co-organizer AZ said it was difficult for her to even listen.

“It’s hard for me to get my words together because I want to cry honestly. Breonna Taylor’s family is counting on us. Breonna Taylor is counting on us and everybody that feels some type of way about her is counting on us to make a movement and make a stance,” said AZ.

