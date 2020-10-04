Multiple fire crews respond to large egg farm fire near Palmyra, WI

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

PALMYRA, WI (WDJT ) — Multiple fire crews responded to a large fire at an egg farm near Palmyra early Saturday morning, Oct. 3.

According to a Facebook post from Palmyra Public Safety, it happened in the W200 block of State Highway 59.

Officials say the building is a complete loss.

There were no injuries to citizens, firefighters, and animals.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Palmyra Public Safety said they received assistance from departments in Jefferson, Waukesha, Rock, Dane, Dodge, Washington, and Walworth counties.

“We are grateful for the enormous response we received from our MABAS partners,” Palmyra Public Safety’s Facebook post states.

The department said they will not be releasing more information until either Sunday or Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.