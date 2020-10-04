Residents collecting holiday decorations for flood victims

Regional News

SANFORD, MI (WNEM ) — When disaster struck Sanford during the dam failures in May, some families lost everything.

Fran Stafford and Barb Hammond knew they wanted to help flood survivors, but the question was how?

That’s when Barb found her inspiration.

“I was driving through a neighborhood and I saw a lady out from her basement,” Hammond said. “And I pulled in her drive and started to talk to her and she shared her story on how all the tubs contained their decorations. She was just devastated.”

All of her holiday decorations ruined.

So Stafford and Hammond teamed up to collect donations of holiday decorations.

“This was something I thought that we could do,” Stafford said. “And just hopefully make people feel better. It’s making me feel like I’m actually doing something.”

“Yes me too,” Hammond said.

“We’re trying to bring a little happiness and hope into people’s lives,” Stafford said. “We realize this isn’t as monumental as the need for food, but it should bring, we hope, it’ll bring some peace to people.”

Hammond said you don’t have to live in Sanford to receive a donation.

“Anyone that’s been affected in any way by the flood, if you’re a survivor, these donations are just for you,”

Donations can be dropped off at the Abundant Life Apostolic Church, located at 2187 N. Meridian Rd in Sanford, on Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Contributions can also be made online until Oct. 9 at cutt.ly/xfYeOkL

The donations will be distributed on Monday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., as well as Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or as long as supplies last.

