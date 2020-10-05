7-year-old sews headbands to raise money for local charities

Regional News

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KHBS/KHOG) — While most 7-year-olds are trying to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrew Medina of Greenwood has found a new hobby that allows him to help his community.

“He loves fashion, he wanted to learn how to sew,” said mom Nicole Medina. “He got a sewing machine for his birthday. He started making headbands and then decided he wanted to do something with the money he made from them, so we let him pick the charity and have gone from there.”

In the past few months, Medina has sewed and created headbands, keychains and other goods that have been sold on facebook. Then he’s donated funds to local organizations like the Call and Kitties and Kanines clinic.

“It’s been a really hard time, you know, with the pandemic and with people not having all that they had before,” said Nicole Medina. “You know people have lost jobs. Things are different with kids at home all the time. And I think it’s just really important to teach our kids to do things with a passion and want to give back. I think it’s important to show that it’s, you know, not all about that it’s about helping others and doing this has helped our family just as much as we’ve been able to, you know, help others and we hope to do more to help others.”

