Company brings awareness to all types of cancer with Pink Power Month

SUMMERDALE, AL (WALA) — Baldwin EMC is kicking off its 9th annual Pink Power program in October to bring awareness to all types of cancer.

Officials say the community can expect to see Baldwin EMC crews working in pink hard hats this month, as well as appearances from the cooperative’s Pink Power bucket truck.

Launched in 2011, they say Pink Power was originally designed to educate the local community about the prevalence of breast cancer, and to raise funds for charitable organizations that supported those fighting the disease. In 2018, the cooperative broadened the scope of the program.

“Our members and our employees were quick to remind us that while breast cancer affects many in our community, many other types of cancer needed our attention as well,” says Mark Ingram, vice president of corporate services and public relations for Baldwin EMC. “In 2018, we decided to expand our Pink Power campaign to serve as a vehicle of support and education for cancers of all types.”

In addition to a visible pink presence on its social media platforms, the cooperative will be conducting an internal fundraising campaign to donate to the cause. Over the past nine years, Baldwin EMC’s Pink Power campaign has raised more than $20,000 to benefit cancer research and those living with the disease. That includes donations to Guardians of the Ribbon of Lower Alabama, a group created by local firefighters to “honor those who can no longer fight, stand with those who fight and inspire those who watch.”

“The tagline of our campaign is to ‘shine a light on those in the fight,’” Ingram says. “Our intent is to reach those members in the community who have faced this disease, or who have loved ones facing this disease, and to let them know we’re here, and we’re behind them.”

