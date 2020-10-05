Montana schools’ reactions to positive cases have varied

Regional News

BILLINGS, Mont. (Billings Gazette) — COVID-19 has changed the lives of students, parents and teachers across Montana. But exactly how has varied widely from school to school.

Jordan Public Schools announced a two week switch to online only schooling following the positive test of a staff member.

Meanwhile, no schools, grade levels, or even grade-level classrooms have shut down within Billings Public Schools, where at least 19 schools have recorded cases. Dozens of cases remain unassigned to specific Yellowstone County schools in the most recent statewide report.

The spectrum illustrates the degree of autonomy Montana schools have to respond to positive cases, and how circumstances of the cases and school structures have varied.

Schools felt a breath of relief after finalizing reopening plans and avoiding immediate widespread outbreaks in August and early September. That feeling is evaporating as positive cases stack up and school leaders come to grips with the fact that they’ll likely have to deal with ongoing positive cases.

“You’ve got a whole new ball game, lots of stress there,” said Dennis Parman, who leads the Montana Rural Education Association.

Jordan, a school system that enrolls about 150 students, had only one recorded positive, a teacher. Local public health officials identified that teacher’s grade level and other school activities they were involved in.

Teachers in small schools often wear many hats; they’re also coaches and advisers, and may have family in the community or among other school employees. Close contact with a large portion of the school is a way of life, at least pre-pandemic.

Amid COVID-19 it becomes a ripe environment for disruption.

“Many of the district’s staff and students were in contact with the individual in the period of possible exposure,” Superintendent Nate Olson wrote in a letter announcing the building closure.

In Billings Public Schools, which offered in-person or remote learning, and larger districts, roles for teachers are naturally more segmented. The district’s efforts to use classroom cohorts in elementary schools and a three-period day block schedule aimed to further reduce mixing.

According to the latest statewide report on COVID-19 cases linked to schools, the most in any Billings school has been six at Senior High. Quarantines for those positive and close contacts haven’t shut down classrooms, though one special education classroom was more heavily impacted.

Superintendent Greg Upham credited plans like the cohorts and follow through from students and staff on requirements like masking, with preventing wider outbreaks in schools — with one big caveat.

“Maybe we’ve just been lucky,” he said. It’s still relatively early in the school year, and really, the pandemic. Congregating students and staff carries risks; safety rules should help mange those risks, but they’re not eliminated.

Lockwood adopted a hybrid approach of opening the school year, having students in classrooms only one day a week in high and middle school, and half days for elementary students.

The district’s three positive cases have resulted in classroom-level weekly shutdowns for each, Superintendent Tobin Novasio said, but that’s not a blanket approach.

“There’s no specific script that you can follow,” he said. “Each situation is so unique.”

That’s played out across the state.

• In Belgrade, athletic events were canceled for the first weekend of October, and about 150 students were told to quarantine, according to the Belgrade News. The school district’s athletic director told the paper that only a few students tested positive, but contact tracing showed widespread close contacts.

• In Kalispell, Flathead High has recorded more total positives than any single school in the state, but it’s been a “slow burn,” superintendent Micah Hill said — state reports showing a 17-case jump in one week were inaccurate.

The Kalispell Public Schools’ own Wednesday update showed 35 active cases and 315 quarantines for the full roughly 6,000-student district. That hasn’t led to building closures, and Hill was optimistic about staying open.

Hill said county health officials told him there’s no sign of spread within the school. Quarantines have stressed staffing levels, especially when positive cases first emerged, but the district has aggressively recruited substitute teachers and shuffled staffing to compensate.

• Great Falls High closed its building for two days earlier in September after it recorded most of the school district’s 14 active cases. District superintendent Tom Moore told the Great Fall Tribune that the cases stressed contact tracing capacity for the school and county health officials, as well as cleaning protocols.

The school reopened as scheduled.

• Anaconda announced a two-week building shutdown Friday because of staff and student quarantines. The district had only two positives in the latest school COVID-19 report, but that data is now a week outdated.

“These individuals are primarily close contacts but still required to quarantine for the mandatory two-week period, which has led to us having to already send both staff and pods home,” superintendent Justin Barnes said. “We have managed to the best of our abilities thus far but we simply do not have the staffing to continue to offer in-person learning until we resume school on October 19th.”

Filling gaps

Finding full-time teachers, much less substitutes, has been challenging for small rural schools for years, and it’s an emerging issue in larger districts.

The pandemic has thrust the substitute issue to the forefront for districts that can’t find people to fill in for teachers affected by COVID-19.

“When things are that tight … you’re almost forced to shut down,” Parman said. “I’m hearing that retired teachers (often the most reliable subs in small towns) are less likely to sub because of their age and probably some health conditions that might be going along there.”

Billings raised its pay for substitute teachers, and saw an uptick in people applying for the gig. But they proved more selective than subs in the past, being open to working at some schools or grade levels but not others. That’s left the district with a similar sub shortage to recent years.

Lockwood used federal stimulus money to actually hire a few teachers to act as full-time roving substitutes, plugging holes where needed.

Two way movement

In some cases, schools have retreated from more restrictive measures.

Shepherd Schools recorded one of the earliest cases in Montana. The school shut its doors for two days for a cleaning, then administrators announced that the automatic closure policy would be reversed.

“Closing our doors each time there is a case is unrealistic,” wrote Superintendent Drea O’Donnell in an announcement about the change. “We know the challenges that were put on our families on Sunday (when the closure was announced), and that cannot continue to happen. Our children need to be educated, and our parents need to have the comfort and reliability in knowing our schools will be open.”

Lockwood plans to have middle and high school students on campus for an additional day, a tentative hopeful step toward an in-person tilt to the district’s hybrid model. Polson is also expanding from its hybrid model to having students in buildings four days a week, according to a report from the Valley Journal, a Ronan newspaper.

Given the mish-mash of reopening guidance, changes were “bound the happen,” Parman said.

“You have CDC, you have the Academy of Pediatrics, you have the OPI, you have the Governor’s office, you have DPHHS, every association at the national level,” Parman said. “You just kind of had to hang your hat on one and go with it.”

A hallmark of almost every plan? Be ready for things to change.

