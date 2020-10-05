Oregon State University catcher eyes firefighting career after baseball

Regional News

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) — September’s wildfires in the west saw thousands of women and men fighting to extinguish the burns and save homes and lives that type of calling is in the future plans of a member of the Oregon State Baseball team.

Oregon State’s Troy Claunch calls himself a “Corona Junior” eligible to play two more seasons after losing last spring but Claunch will graduate this year and is targeting his number being called in June’s MLB draft.

After chasing down a pro career, the Beaver baseball leader wants to climb the professional firefighting ladder.

“Something that we really talk about at Oregon State and one of our main pillars is being selfless,” Claunch said.

He tries to be a captain in everything that he does.

“I think firefighters are a tremendous example of that,” Claunch said.

It takes one, to know one and he’s real close with two. Troy’s elementary school buddy Jon Donaldson is an Air Force Academy firefighter while his stepfather Marc, is a retired captain from the Richmond Fire Department in California his old helmet resides in Claunch’s Corvallis apartment.

“Just getting to look at that every day and see it, reminds me and again pushes me while I am here playing baseball but also remember everybody else that is doing everything else outside of my immediate bubble,” he said.

Catching fire to fighting fire.

“Getting a little older and thinking, ok, I’ve got to eventually think of something else to do besides baseball,” Claunch said. “Obviously, my goal is still to play baseball for as long as possible, but something could happen at any moment and that road may end.”

The business major has been immersed in the life of a firefighters sacrifice for years and the recent west coast blazes got too way close to home in Vacaville.

“Both of my parents were evacuated. Our town was on fire. I had a couple of family friends and a couple of friends from high school lose their homes and so it was pretty scary situation because I was here so I couldn’t really do anything,” Claunch said.

That helpless feeling won’t be for long.

“I want to get drafted as all of us do here so my goal is to try to pursue that as much as possible and then while I am playing minor league baseball, take all of those fire science classes to be prepared and ready,” he said.

Ready, willing and able, but first, it’s back to preparing for the 2021 Beaver Baseball Campaign under Mitch Canham.

A member of the 2018 College World Series champ, Claunch sure hopes to have another Road to Omaha this spring.

