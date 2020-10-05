Police ID Zayden McLean as 1-year-old killed during carjacking attempt near hospital

Regional News

Burleson, TX (KTVT) — A baby is dead, his mother injured and one person is in custody after an attempted carjacking over the weekend.

On October 4 officers were called out to a major accident near Texas Health Huguley Hospital, just off Interstate-35W in Burleson. They arrived to discover the accident was a result of an aggravated robbery and that a 1-year-old boy — later identified as Zayden McLean — had been run over as the suspect tried to get away.

Zayden was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, but did not survive.

Upon further investigation, detectives learned the little boy’s parents had met at the location to exchange the child from one parent to the other when a man — later identified as Nico Dela-Fuente –tried to steal the vehicle the mother had driven to the location.

Zayden’s father tried to stop the suspect from taking the vehicle by jumping inside. As the men struggled the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and backed out at a high rate of speed — hitting the mother as she held her baby boy in her arms.

Zayden and his mother had both fallen to the ground when the suspect drove forward and hit them both as he tried to get away.

The suspect only made it a short distance before hitting a tree, and had tried to run away on foot but collapsed from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

A hospital security guard took the man into custody and police arrested him when they got to the scene.

This morning Dela-Fuente is facing charges of Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery. The 30-year old is currently hospitalized, but will be taken to the Fort Worth Jail once released. His bond has been set at $350,000.

