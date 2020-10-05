Protests continue following arrest of pregnant woman

Regional News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV KSMO) — Activists are still calling for action to be taken after the arrest of a pregnant woman at 35th and Prospect sparked outrage.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., Lawyer Stacy Shaw took to the steps of city hall to speak to the media and the public about what they want the city to do.

She is representing the woman at the center of the arrest, which was caught on video. That woman was present on Sunday, sitting in a chair next to Shaw. She did not speak today, but we are told she will at a later date.

Around them were tents as, according to Sunrise Movement Kansas City, protesters are occupying city hall and demanding change. There were about 20 tents and 40 to 50 people present.

Numerous signs supporting the cause could also be seen all around, whether in people’s hands or on the statue outside the building.

Shaw has said they are not leaving until “Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council take immediate action and hold Officer Newton and Chief Smith accountable.”

Shaw is also calling for the city to divest half of the Kansas City Police Department’s budget.

The protesters and their tents have been at city hall since at least Friday night.

Shaw said they will be holding daily briefings at noon until their demands are met.

