Remdesivir clinical trials show improved recovery time in COVID-19 patients at Dartmouth Hitchcock

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) — In March, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center joined 97 other institutions around the world to conduct clinical trials on Remdesivir. The hospital started offering the drug to most of its COVID-19 patients.

The trials have ended, and the final analysis is underway. But Dr. Richard Zuckerman a DHMC Infectious Disease Physician and Researcher said it was important to get data out early so that the medication could be used broadly because it showed some success.

“What Remdesivir showed was an improved time to recovery, a trend toward lower mortality in the severe trial,” Zuckerman said. “And in the moderate trial, they also showed an improvement in time to recovery in patients receiving five days in Remdesivir.”

President Donald Trump is currently taking Remdesivir as he fights his own battle with COVID-19. Other patients can take it as well if they meet a certain criterion.

“If they fit the emergency use access criteria, meaning they have lower risk for complications with the medication,” Zuckerman said. “And in fact, the vast majority of patients that are admitted to the hospital now do fit criteria under the emergency use access.”

Zuckerman said Remdesivir is now available at most hospitals.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.