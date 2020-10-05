Ruling could have impact on OK state tax collections

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Oklahoma City, OK (The Oklahoman) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was never terminated will have a ripple effect on state tax collections.

A report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicates the decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma could reduce the amount of individual income tax and sales and use taxes collected by the state.

“The Oklahoma Tax Commission anticipates a significant, immediate and ongoing fiscal impact resulting from the expanded boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation under McGirt,” wrote Executive Director Jay Doyle in a letter dated Wednesday.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was never terminated will have a ripple effect on state tax collections.

A report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicates the decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma could reduce the amount of individual income tax and sales and use taxes collected by the state.

“The Oklahoma Tax Commission anticipates a significant, immediate and ongoing fiscal impact resulting from the expanded boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation under McGirt,” wrote Executive Director Jay Doyle in a letter dated Wednesday.

The ruling could result in hundreds of millions less in state tax collections because the state is unable to tax income earned by tribal citizens while they reside on their tribe’s land. Similarly, tribal and non-tribal businesses operating in Indian Country are not required to collect sales taxes on purchases made by tribal members.

The McGirt ruling “expands the area in which Creek Nation tribal members may live and work to qualify for the exclusion,” Doyle wrote. The reservation is a 3-million-acre chunk of eastern Oklahoma that includes most of Tulsa.

The Tax Commission estimates there will be a $60 million annual reduction in income taxes and sales and use taxes collected in Creek Nation.

However, the financial impact could multiply if the Supreme Court ruling, as is expected, applies to the other members of the Five Civilized Tribes. Formal recognition that the reservations established for the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations still exist could come as soon as this year.

If that occurs, the Tax Commission estimates the state will receive $72.7 million less in income taxes and $132.2 million less in sales and use taxes each year.

The Tax Commission also anticipates issuing up to $218 million in income tax refunds to tribal citizens. Taxpayers can typically request refunds going back three years, so that figure factors in refunds being paid out for the 2017-2019 tax filing years.

The Tax Commission report submitted to the Oklahoma Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty offers the first glimpse at the effects the McGirt ruling could have on Oklahoma’s state budget. In July, Gov. Kevin Stitt formed the commission — stacked with oil and gas leaders and former lawmakers — and asked state agencies, boards and commissions that anticipate being affected by the McGirt ruling to submit a report detailing the potential impacts.

Rep. Kyle Hilbert, vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said there are still a lot of unknowns about how the McGirt ruling could influence the state budget.

“Based on the report, it certainly has the potential to have a large impact on our available dollars to appropriate for FY ‘22,” he said of the budget year that will begin July 1, 2021. “The State of Oklahoma and our tribal partners have a long history of working together and compacting when possible to resolve issues similar to this.”

Hilbert, R-Depew, said he expects more reports and legislative hearings on the effects of the McGirt decision so state lawmakers have more details prior to the 2021 legislative session.

State, federal and tribal officials are all trying to get a better grasp of the broader implications of the landmark ruling.

Lawmakers may not have to worry when it comes to property taxes and gross production taxes charged on oil and gas production. Doyle, of the Tax Commission, wrote he does not anticipate the McGirt decision will affect those tax collections.

Doyle offered two solutions for handling the tax issues raised by the McGirt decision.

He suggested federal legislation could address tax revenue in addition to the other issues created by the decision. So far, no legislation has been developed.

The tax issues also could be resolved at the state level if the state were to enter into “one or more compacts with the tribes for collection and apportionment of various tax types,” Doyle wrote.

Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation, suggested the tribes would be open to the idea. Compacting has always been a crucial tool for solving intergovernmental challenges, he said.

“The Chickasaw Nation is proud of what we have done under our agreements with Oklahoma and have long expressed an interest in exploring additional compacts,” he said. “McGirt hasn’t changed our position on this, and we would continue to look forward to working with the State’s executive department and, importantly, the Oklahoma Legislature in developing effective agreements to respectfully resolve any differences we may have following this historic Court ruling.”

The state’s ability to compact with tribal nations has gained notoriety in the past year as Stitt has clashed with most of Oklahoma’s tribes over the state’s tribal gaming compacts. Historically, the state and the tribes have worked together to craft compacts for motor fuel taxes, cigarette and tobacco taxes and hunting and fishing licenses.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.