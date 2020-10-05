Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting two in road rage incident

Regional News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man wanted for alleged road rage and shooting incident is now in jail. Kevin McClintock, 52, surrendered to police after a two hour standoff Saturday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Police, the standoff started around 5:10 Saturday morning when officers spotted 52-year-old Kevin McClintock in his truck.

“Police spotted the suspect vehicle just off of Saw Mill Run Boulevard,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Spokesperson Cara Cruz said.

Officers said it turned into a standoff. At points, McClintock allegedly threatened to do harm. It’s unclear if it was to himself or others.

“The police SWAT team was called in out of an abundance of caution. Obviously given the nature of yesterday’s incident,” Cruz said.

McClintock is accused of getting into a road rage incident on Friday on Banksville road. Police said he reportedly ran a car off the road and shot at a man and woman in the car.

Both victims went to a local hospital in stable condition. During the standoff, investigators say he was on the phone with swat negotiators.

“Negotiators were in constant contact with him over the phone. He was making several phone calls to other individuals and there were some third parties involved, but they were in constant contact with him over the phone,” Cruz said.

It ended peacefully after two hours. McClintock was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail this evening and facing several charges including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

