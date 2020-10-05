Teacher uses TikTok to connect with students

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) — A local teacher started using TikTok as a way to engage her students, but in doing so she also reached thousands of followers.

Rebecca Schafler is a fifth-grade teacher at Markham Elementary School. She says she first started using TikTok as a way to communicate with students who did not have Chromebooks.

Now she uses it to show her comedic side since they can’t see it in person.

Using TikTok, she introduces her students to different characters, such as “Becky Perry,” the student version of herself.

“This is just who I am as a person. I want kids to love coming to school and know that they can have fun, and they can laugh, but still learn and be successful,” Schafler said.

Schafler has 25,000 followers on the app and 300,000 likes. Her advice to aspiring TikTokers is to always be yourself.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.