Teen’s death ruled homicide after being shot by police

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A medical examiner has ruled the fatal officer shooting of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt a homicide. The teen died as a result of two gunshot wounds to the back according to autopsy results released Monday.

A Cobb County medical examiner also noted Truitt suffered abrasions to his head and extremities.

The July 13 shooting occurred after Cobb County Police attempted a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle. Inside the vehicle was Truitt and two other male teens. Police say the suspects refused to stop and instead fled down Riverside Parkway and into a dead end.

The three suspects then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Truitt allegedly pulled out a gun as he was fleeing and was shot twice, once in the upper back and once in the lower back. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumb to his injuries.

The two remaining suspects were arrested; a17-year-old on an outstanding arrest warrant, and a 15-year-old on charges related to the stolen vehicle.

