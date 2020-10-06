ark McCloskey vents over lack of charges for trespassers, claims government is protecting criminals

Regional News

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — After a brief court appearance Tuesday, Mark McCloskey stood next to his wife and expressed his frustration with his case and the fact that no charges were filed against trespassers.

“They broke down our gate, they trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people are now charged with anything,” Mark McCloskey stated. “We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law license.”

McCloskey said the decision not to prosecute the trespassers shows the government has chosen to protect “criminals from honest citizens.”

“The government chooses to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our right to defend ourselves, our home, our property and our family. And now we’re getting drug here time, after time, after time, and for what? We didn’t fire a shot. People who were violently protesting in front of our house, screaming death threats and threats of rape, and threats of arson, nobody gets charged, but we get charged,” he said.

Mark McCloskey also used the appearance outside of the courthouse to push for voters to reelect President Donald Trump.

“Because we had the gall to protect our home and our family against the mob, then you should all be very afraid of what’s coming down the road for us if we don’t reelect Donald Trump,” he said.

The McCloskeys were in court Tuesday on charges of exhibiting guns at protesters back in June. The case was pushed back a week because the grand jury has not rendered a decision on whether or not to indict them.

