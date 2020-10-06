Connecticut now considered a top state for people who are moving

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The COVID-19 pandemic led to Connecticut being a top inbound state for people who moved over the past six months.

United Van Lines looked at motivations for people who moved between March and Aug. 2020.

With “family health and wellbeing concerns” being the top motivator, Connecticut ranked 3rd among state to which those people moved.

As recently as Jan. 2020, United Van Lines released study results that showed Connecticut was among the states where people were moving out.

Now, however, it has one of the lowest COVID-19 positivity rates in the country at around 1.6 percent, far below the national average of 4.7 percent.

The top three inbound states were Vermont, North Dakota and Connecticut.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.