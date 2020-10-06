Detectives arrest man suspected of vandalizing Trump star — again

Regional News

Hollywood, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — James Otis has again been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, police said.

Otis, who plead no contest in 2017 after admitting to vandalizing the star ahead of the 2016 election, has once again been arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

This time, the 56-year-old has been accused of dressing up in a Hulk costume and destroying the star early Friday morning with a pick axe.

Damage to the star was estimated to be more than $3,000.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Otis recently expressed his intention to damage the star on social media. Police said he turned himself in at the Hollywood Station where he was questioned by detectives.

Otis was being held on $20,000 bail.

Since the 2016 election, the star has been covered in paint, defaced by tourists and dogs, defaced with “I Resist” stickers, demolished with a pickax, covered with faux jail bars and had swastikas scrawled on it.

