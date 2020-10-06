Firefighting training facility receives donation

Regional News

FRACKVILLE, PA (WNEP) — If you were to come across a particular building near Frackville, you might not think its cement block makes it visually appealing.

We all know that saying, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

“If we did not have this building, we’d be driving over an hour away to train firefighters to have live burns,” Frank Zangari, president of Schuylkill County Fire Chiefs, said. “That’s impossible to do in today’s society. Most young firefighters are working multiple jobs or have children to raise. They won’t put that time together. So this brought it back home. This building helps train our firefighters in our backyard.”

This is where firefighters in Schuylkill County come to train to get the first-hand experience on how to fight fires and serve the community.

That’s why a donation of $3,000 from St. Lukes University Health Network is so meaningful to the county’s volunteer firefighters association.

St. Luke’s presented that check-in Ryan Township.

“The burn building was an initial $1.5 million project,” David Sattizahn, the county’s Volunteer Firefighters Association President, said. “The capital campaign is $2.4 million. A lot of that is to keep the upgrade and everything in place and all of the maintenance that needs to be done.”

“I think it’s being part of the community, learning what community needs are and working to adapt and teaming up with great people, who are working to support our community and the firemen of our area,” Gabe Kamarousky, president of Geisinger St. Lukes in Orwigsburg, said.

Leaders with St. Lukes were also given a tour of the facility, giving them valuable insight into the different types of training that are utilized.

“It didn’t occur to me some of the nuances to the training that were available and how specialized the building can be to make sure the firefighters get real-world, real-life experience,” Wendy Lazo, president of St. Luke’s Miners said.

The use of the building is much more important than its looks.

