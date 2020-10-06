Gov. has no plans to change Phase 3 reopening, despite uptick in COVID cases

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Connecticut were the highest they’ve been since June; however, the governor has no plans to alter the third phase of the state’s reopening plan.

Phase 3 reopening in CT is set to begin on Thursday.

While there has been an uptick in cases, Gov. Ned Lamont said there hasn’t been a need to rollback reopenings because the infection rate is still quite low.

The rate a month ago was .8 percent. As of Monday, it was 1.64 percent.

As a result, Lamont said Connecticut can continue with the Phase 3 reopening on Thursday, but the state needs to continue with a low positivity rate to be able to keep the state open.

Dino Cialfi, owner of Peppercorn’s Grill, said he has has been waiting for Oct. 8.

The upcoming phase allows restaurants to operate indoors at 75 percent capacity. The waiting has been like a lifeline to restaurants like Cialfi’s that can’t offer the vast amount of outdoor seating.

“We might not have made it through I suppose,” Cialfi said on Monday. “Even some of my regulars, they want to stay outside for now. I don’t know what they’re going to do when it gets really cold.”

All summer, the restaurant in Hartford has been preparing for the day when the weather will even the playing field with its West Hartford competition.

“They want to come, they want to be safe with a lot of distance,” Cialfi said.

Peppercorn’s safety plan includes constant disinfecting, a dedicated restroom attendant and a separate dining room for social distancing.

“As long as there’s space between me and other customers I’m totally down for it,” said Jasmina Uvalic of Rocky Hill.

“I think you need to support them,” said Jum Lumia, also of Rocku Hill. “They’re going to struggle in the winter months for sure.”

Lamont showed a slide during his coronavirus news conference on Monday which compared Connecticut’s 1.64 percent positivity rate to the nation’s positivity rate. Connecticut is the highest in the northeast, but below the national average of 4.6 percent and well below hotspots like South Dakota, Wisconsin, Idaho, and more.

“There’s no absolute number, but I see the rapidity of how fast it changes and if you get to four or five percent, you have to reconsider what’s going on if that happens quickly,” Lamont said.

Lamont did his daily briefing by himself on Monday. He said that was out of an abundance of caution.

He said testing will be done for his staff twice a week. Prior to that, Lamont said he was getting tested every two or three weeks for the last several months.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.