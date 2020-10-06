Hawaii to receive $800K in federal money for vaccine distribution

Regional News

Hawaii, USA (KITV) — Of the more than 170 vaccine candidates around the world, eight are in the final stage of human trials.

United States Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said $797,942 of federal money will go to the Hawaii Department of Health “to develop vaccine distribution plans, determine where the vaccine will be administered, and ensure an adequate number of vaccination providers.”

Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green told KITV4 state leaders are knee-deep in creating a plan for vaccine distribution.

“We are putting together a plan just for the logistics of it not for any specific vaccination but we want to be able to have logistically the capacity to get everyone who would like a vaccine very efficiently,” said Green.

Green also estimated that nearly one million people across the state will want a vaccine if and when one is available.

“We will set up vaccination centers and have mobile support with that kind of refrigeration capacity,” Green explained, recognizing that some vaccines require refrigeration.

Green said vaccinating at-risk populations as well as first responders would take priority, and after that he suggested “Vaccination Mondays” where the general public can head to “Up to 50” locations statewide for a coronavirus shot.

