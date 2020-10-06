Man accused of threatening, using racial slur toward convenience store clerk

Regional News

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — A 36-year-old man is accused of using a racial slur and threatening a convenience store clerk in Vancouver last week, according to court documents.

David Allen Paiva is facing a charge of malicious harassment, which is a hate crime offense in Washington.

Court documents state that on Friday, at around 12:50 p.m., an officer with the Vancouver Police Department responded to an unwanted person at the Little Caesars, located at 5508 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.

The officer arrived to the scene and saw Paiva arguing with a 7-Eleven clerk outside the front entrance of the convenience store. The officer stated that he saw Paiva “staring intently” at the clerk, then clench his fist and lunge towards the clerk, according to court documents.

The officer announced himself and commanded Paiva to sit on the ground. Court documents state that Paiva refused to sit and was taken to the ground by two officers. He was taken into custody.

According to court documents, the clerk told police that Paiva entered the store to buy alcohol, then left and was drinking in front of the Little Caesars. Paiva returned to the 7-Eleven and began to argue with the clerk. The clerk asked Paiva to leave the store and talk to him outside.

The clerk told police that Paiva called him the “n-word” about three times during the confrontation and also scream “I’m going to [expletive] you up!”, according to court documents.

Court documents state that the clerk, who is a person of color, was scared for his safety.

Paiva made his first court appearance on Monday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 16.

