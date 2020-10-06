New plans for Nashville Habitat for Humanity build

Regional News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

And just one year later, Habitat has a new plan in the works for our city.

26 families will now have a home in the works as part of the new community called Sherwood Commons.

The project will put 26 new homes in the Nashville area and sits just across the street from the homes developed during the Carter Work Project one year ago.

In 2019 former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, along with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, helped build homes for 21 families.

Money from that project is now being used for the new townhome community.

Sherwood Commons will be a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes, providing another type of affordable living for families who qualify.

Needing affordable housing is something the project’s architect says he can relate to and played a role in his decision to join the project.

“I can relate to growing up in a single parent home and needing a safe and affordable place to live,” said architect Darrell Hayes. “When I had the opportunity to work on this with Habitat, I was satisfied.”

“I think the project and the product is really extraordinary. We’re very proud of the designs behind these homes and Darrell did a fabulous job,” said Sherry Stinson of Habitat for Humanity.

Sherwood Commons will be Habitat of Greater Nashville’s first townhome community. Construction of the new neighborhood will begin in the spring of 2021.

Habitat is working hard to keep the ball rolling on the project during the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ve had to have fewer on-site meetings and volunteers working on the project’s earliest phases have been given PPE and work in smaller groups.

“This look back has been poignant because if the Carter Work Project hadn’t happened in 2019, it wouldn’t have happened in 2020 because of COVID,” Stinson said.

“Even we have difficulty trying to navigate through codes and the permit process because a lot of them are working remotely,” Hayes said.

Applications for the new townhome community are open now.

