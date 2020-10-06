Personal items belonging to missing Louisiana woman found in field, woods

Regional News

MANY, La. (KTBS) — Personal items belonging to a missing Sabine Parish woman were found this morning as sheriff’s deputies and first-responders conducted a grid search of an area near where she was last seen.

Those items – shoes, facemask and money – were found in a field and woods as investigators tracked down information in the disappearance of 27-year-old Taylor Nichols, Chief Deputy Brad Walker said.

“We’re following every lead we can,” Walker said.

About 30 volunteers started around 7 a.m. walking the 60-acre tract located west of U.S. Highway 171 between Walmart and Patrick-Miller Tractor Co. They ended operations for the day around 3 p.m.

The search is focused on the property because that’s also where a man who was cutting hay last week found Nichols’ identification card. A search of the perimeter was conducted then but nothing else was found.

Walker said they decided to gather up off-duty deputies and firefighters to go further into the wooded area. They found a pair of leggings she purchased from Walmart, her shoes, a facemask, $5 bill and keys. Some were in the woods; others in the field close to the road.

Nichols was last seen by family on Sept. 15. Three days later, her SUV was located in the Walmart parking lot.

Sheriff’s detectives got Nichols’ cell phone records and found there had been no activity since Sept. 18. Then they got video surveillance footage from Walmart that showed Nichols parking her SUV around 7:30 p.m. that night, go into the store for a short time, go back to her SUV then walk toward the south exit of the parking lot.

The sheriff’s office has received reports from some of Nichols’ friends who are “adamant” they have seen her in Many since that date, Walker said.

“Either they were mistaken or they did see her,” Walker said.

