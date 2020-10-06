Professional BMX flatland rider rides under the Harvest Moon

Regional News

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for professional BMX flatland rider Terry Adams to dance in his own way under the harvest moon.

“This particular shoot is something I’ll remember forever just because the views were completely breathtaking when I was out there and doing these tricks out there and looking out. Simply amazing is the only way to describe it. The landscape was just unreal,” Adams said.

Flatland BMX is typically done on flat surfaces like the Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville.

“The easiest way to describe it is break dancing on a bike. I guess the only difference between dancing and flatland is with flatland you have to control your bike and your body, and with dancing you just have to control your body,” Adams said.

Northwest Arkansas is known for its great bike trails and outdoor activities, a major attraction for professional cyclists and beginners alike.

“The trails, they have a lot of heart, they have a lot of soul, and in general it’s the accessibility. If folks of all different abilities can start here or convene here. There’s something for everyone in these trails,” said Northwest Arkansas cyclist, Nat Ross.

Terry teamed up with BMX street rider Corey Martinez and local photographer Jeff Rose for the shoot.

A 16-by-20 platform was built on the edge of a cliff overlooking the Ozark Mountains.

“I didn’t want to fall off the platform because we had it pretty close there to the edge. I guess safety was important first, but other than that, just making sure I was working closely with the photographer to make sure these shots came out really epic, and they really did,” Adams said.

While he has ridden through water, fire, and even the wing of a 747 plane for Adams, riding on the edge of a cliff was a dream come true.

The project was made possible thanks in part to a partnership between Red Bull and Visit Bentonville.

