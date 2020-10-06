Suspicious devices attached to political signs apparently anti-theft alarms, bomb squad determines

Regional News

Easton, MD (WJZ) — A bomb squad responded to multiple calls for suspicious devices being attached to political yard signs on Maryland’s Eastern Shore Sunday and Monday, including at least one pro-Trump sign, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The first call came in around 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Idlewild Road in Easton. Officers called the bomb squad after looking at the sign, which was near Idlewild Park.

The bomb squad later determined the device was not harmful and removed it. The fire marshal’s office said four other similar devices have been removed since Sunday morning in the Easton area.

Officials said the devices were an alarm that appeared to be designed to sound if someone tried to remove the devices. All of the signs were on public land, which is not allowed under state law.

Anyone who sees a similar item should contact police.

