Traffic camera footage shows house explosion

Dubuque, IA (WQAD) — The City of Dubuque has released footage of an incident from Monday, September 28 where a gas leak inside a house caused an explosion.

The footage shows utility crews and first responders in the area and approaching the house when the explosion went off.

Reportedly, gas company workers were inside the building about to shut down the system was the gas ignited, exploded, and set the house on fire.

The explosion destroyed one house, knocked out the windows of several buildings, and injured a firefighter. Reportedly, the shockwave was could be felt miles away.

