Veterinarians treating 2 bears, mountain lion hurt in California wildfires

Davis, CA (KOVR) — Two bears and a mountain lion injured in California’s recent wildfires are being cared for by the Department of Fish and Wildfire.

The animals were hurt in the North Complex, Zogg and Bobcat fires.

Currently, veterinarians from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine are working to treat the injured animals.

Using techniques developed and deployed during the 2017 Thomas Fire, vets are suturing fish skin bandages on burn wounds that should speed up the healing process. Vets note that, just like house cats, mountain lions don’t like having anything on their feet. However, vets say just having the fish skin bandaids on for a few hours has been beneficial.

UC Davis and CDFW have also created the Wildlife Disaster Network, aiming to facilitate finding and treating animals injured in California’s historic wildfire season.

People can call the network at 1 (800) 942-6459 to report injured wildlife.

