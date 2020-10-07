Act of kindness for boutique owner scammed out of $2,000

Regional News

Miami, FL (WFOR) — After a Miami Beach boutique owner was scammed out of nearly two-thousand dollars, a random act of kindness is reminding her there are a lot of good people still out there.

A 91-year-old woman heard how Aurora Boutique’s store owner, Fabiana Allegro, was robbed and decided to donate a check to cover the loss.

Last week, Allegro said a woman stole 38 clothing items by falsifying a credit card number. When she contacted the credit card company, she was informed that she was stuck with the bill.

On Tuesday, Helen Magnuson, a friend of the elderly good Samaritan, surprised Allegro with the money to pay off the debt.

“It’s so important today, there’s so much negative everywhere. So why not bring some love and happiness into somebody’s life?” Magnuson said.

She added that this isn’t the elderly woman’s first time helping a stranger in need.

