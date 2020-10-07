Arrest made in “revenge killing” murder of innocent 62-year-old woman

Regional News

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — A huge break in the case of what investigators are calling the “revenge killing” of an innocent 62-year-old woman. Mobile Police arresting 34-year-old Quinta Martize McCants a week after the murder of Martha McGinsey.

Investigators say he’s related to the man who was shot and killed in Prichard a few hours earlier, which they believe started this deadly back and forth.

It’s just one piece of the puzzle in what mobile police are calling murder, revenge, and retaliation.

According to investigators it started the morning of Tuesday, September 29th on Lyric Street in Prichard, where 25-year-old Keontae McCants was shot and killed. Police say Sidney Burke was the triggerman – he was arrested a day later.

Hours later on Tuesday — homicide investigators were called to Roderick Road, where Martha McGinsey was killed in cold blood — allegedly by suspect Quinta McCants. Neighbors telling FOX 10 News they heard the shots and discovered McGinsey dead on the floor of her home.

Mobile Police confirm the McCants are related. They’re calling McGinsey an innocent victim — killed because her son — Sidney Burke — allegedly killed Keontae McCants. Burke remains behind bars in Metro Jail without bond.

“There are times when these things happen in our community — and they hit you differently than other times. And this is one of those times. I can’t think of any time in my lifetime where I’ve seen someone take the life of someone else’s mother in retaliation,” Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told FOX 10 News last week.

Quinta McCants is also charged in the drive by shooting on Spruce Street at the home of Burke’s father. The home was riddled with bullet holes, but no one was injured.

While it appears to be a case of “street justice” — Chief Battiste telling FOX 10 News last week — it’s anything but justice.

“I don’t see justice in having to bury a son, and bury a mother, and then visit another son in prison. That’s not justice. That’s revenge — but it’s certainly not justice,” said Battiste.

Mobile Police say the investigation is ongoing.

