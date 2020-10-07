Entire residence hall at University of New Haven under quarantine due to COVID-19 cases

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — An entire residence hall at the University of New Haven is under quarantine after a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

The university posted on its COVID dashboard that in the past seven days, there have been twelve new cases of the coronavirus.

University officials said in the past 24 hours, there have been 7 confirmed coronavirus cases, with five of the cases being connected to Winchester Hall.

All students who live in Winchester Hall are now under quarantine.

As of Tuesday, there are 347 students who are currently in quarantine; 277 on-campus and 70 off-campus.

The on-campus quarantine numbers include all 222 students who reside in Winchester Hall.

University officials said they believe the positive cases are the result of an unauthorized, large-scale gathering that took place off campus over the weekend.

At least one student who attended the gathering has tested positive for COVID-19.

The quarantine for students will be 14 days. They must remain in their residence halls for the duration or quarantine at home.

The university will provide them with any food and laundry service and they will be expected to continue with their classes online.

If a student is caught breaking the quarantine, they could get kicked out of the dorm.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.