Local business owners disappointed at stalled negotiations over COVID-19 relief bill

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) — For Andy Shifter, 2020 started off on a high note at his shop Hats N More in Maryland Heights. His sports paraphernalia store had it’s best year ever in 2019, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit our community in March, it all came to a halt.

“I’ve had to reduce my prices tremendously,” said Shifter.

Slashing prices and staff to ensure he could keep his business of 25 years going, he remains hopeful they can make it work. The first round of stimulus money including PPP, wasn’t helpful for him.

“It did nothing for the small business in terms of paying the bills to vendors and in terms of loss of business,” he said.

His shop can’t survive without customers.

Scott Schumaier, president of Source Medical, a physician recruiting firm, says while PPP did help them stay afloat, without a second round, he’s worried they won’t survive the year.

“It was devastating news. It took me down from thinking we had a 50 percent chance of making it through this, to a 25 percent chance,” said Schumair about President Donald Trump’s tweet about halting negotiations on the COVID stimulus bill.

From restaurants to hotels, the news of no additional help is devastating.

The US Travel Association said without immediate aid from Congress, 50 percent of all travel-supported jobs will be lost by December.

Restaurant owners are eager for Congress to pass the HEROES Act, which includes $120 billion for restaurants, bars and food trucks. According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, the bill “would deliver critical aid to 500,000 independent restaurants and the 11 million workers they directly employ.”

