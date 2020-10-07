Man accused of setting apartment fire, causing minor injuries to officers

Regional News

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — A man has been charged with multiple charges of arson and endangerment after allegedly throwing an object through a window of a Scottsdale apartment building on October 2.

The incident happened near 68th Street and Thomas Road.

According to Scottsdale police, several witnesses saw 35-year-old Jorge Barrera Hernandez throw an object through an occupied apartment window, causing it to immediately burst in flames. The fire quickly spread to other nearby units.

Two Scottsdale police officers were first on scene and began helping resident evacuate. Both officers were taken to the hospital and were treated for smoke inhalation.

Hernandez was arrested on scene and has been charged with 17 counts of arson of an occupied structure and endangerment.

All officers involved in the incident are expected to make a full recovery.

